Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Tuniu worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.51. Tuniu Co. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

