Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

TSE:TRQ opened at C$20.25 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.20 and a 1 year high of C$22.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

