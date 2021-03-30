Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11,817.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 280,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,693. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $962.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

