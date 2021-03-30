Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TPC stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 280,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,693. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $962.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
