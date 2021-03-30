Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84,224 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 545,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,184,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 186,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $159.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

