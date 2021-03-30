Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $96,792,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.01 and a 52-week high of $156.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.