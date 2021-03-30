Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

