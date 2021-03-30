Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 1,415 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $149,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

