Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $4,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,671. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.