Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,439 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.72. 7,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

