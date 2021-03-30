Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,255 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $12.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.86 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.89.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.