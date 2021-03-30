Twinbeech Capital LP Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,148. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.59 and a 1 year high of $509.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

