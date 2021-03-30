Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.83 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

CCK stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,778. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

