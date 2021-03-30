Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.85 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

NYSE LVS traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. 84,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,389. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.