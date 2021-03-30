Twinbeech Capital LP Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Workday by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 18.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.