Twinbeech Capital LP Lowers Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,824 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $99,138,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 19,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

