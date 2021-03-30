Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.76. 16,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.31 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

