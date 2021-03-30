Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 104,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,416. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -269.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

