Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $138.36. 4,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

