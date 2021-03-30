Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after acquiring an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.19. 3,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,204. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average of $202.69. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. JMP Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

