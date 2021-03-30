Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 26,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

