Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 42,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 321,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 97,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 646,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

