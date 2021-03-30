Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,706,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $190.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $131.14 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

