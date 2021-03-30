Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,488 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.00.

NYSE:MTD traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $611.82 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.