Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 18,203 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.