Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.71 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. 15,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

