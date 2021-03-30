Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Tyler Technologies worth $88,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $417.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.03. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.38 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

