U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Holdings Cut by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of U.S. Concrete worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. 10,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

