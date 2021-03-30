U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Up 3.7%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $68.79. Approximately 1,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.