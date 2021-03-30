U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Up 3.7%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $68.79. Approximately 1,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
