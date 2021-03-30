Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,660,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

