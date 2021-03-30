Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,598 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,660,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.