Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Reduced by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Uber Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,183,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,821,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Uber Technologies by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

