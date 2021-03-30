Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $17.68 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $37,145.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.84 or 0.03135093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.85 or 0.00333977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.46 or 0.00894906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.44 or 0.00419811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.00352088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00260811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022016 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.