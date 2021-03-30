Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 28.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Ubiquiti stock traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.28. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

