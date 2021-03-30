Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $351.22 and last traded at $359.00. Approximately 7,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 118,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on UI shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $5,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

