UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €590.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €590.00 ($694.12) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €602.25 ($708.53).

Shares of KER opened at €574.10 ($675.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €557.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €569.28. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

