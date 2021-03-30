UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 188 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 188 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 218.91.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

