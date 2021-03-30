UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,754. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $74.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.