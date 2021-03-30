UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.86

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 14435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.