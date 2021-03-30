UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 61,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,914. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 66.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.