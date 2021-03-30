UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

