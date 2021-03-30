UGAS Price Tops $0.0256 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $791,662.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.67 or 0.00634588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

