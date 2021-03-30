Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn Sells 226,791 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.00. The stock had a trading volume of 826,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

