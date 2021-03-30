Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $53,886,368.88 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,671,138.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.00. 826,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,986. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

