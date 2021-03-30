Ultra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.92 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $172.14 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,918.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.63 or 0.00897224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00352916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014353 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.