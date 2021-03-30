Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Tops $22.96 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $22.96 million and $1.66 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

