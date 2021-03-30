Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

