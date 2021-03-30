UNICORN Token Price Up 166.9% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 86.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 166.9% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $126,205.16 and approximately $821.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

