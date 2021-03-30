Unifi Protocol DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.49 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $106.28 million and $28.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for $30.39 or 0.00051629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00244137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,238.95 or 0.03803178 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.