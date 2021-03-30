UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Hits $44.68 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00004935 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $44.68 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00046909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,697% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

