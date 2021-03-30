Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.50. 54,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $223.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

